Governor-Elect Makes First Public Appearance in State Capitol

Fresh off a victory lap to central Florida over the weekend, Governor-Elect Ron DeSantis made his first public appearance in the Capital City this morning.

The event, Wreaths Across America is held to remember and honor veterans, and educate students.

“Today many homes there is an empty chair for one who was serving who has already made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Amvets Chaplain Mikey Kane at the ceremony.

Speaking without notes, DeSantis evoked memories of flying to Washington DC as a congressman and while others watched the White House and other monuments.

“Everyone looking out that left side of the plane,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis was captivated by Arlington Nation Cemetary on the other side.

“That is out best monument, because those people are what helped make America what it is today,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis says his choice of venue indicates his dedication to keep Florida veteran friendly.

“We’re going to look for ways to make it more veteran friendly,” said DeSantis. “I think we got a lot of opportunities.”

While the Governor-elect has spent weeks here in the State Capitol, it’s all been behind closed doors.

The Governor Elect says his days have been filled with interviewing job applicants.

“I mean, we’ve got a lot of spots to fill. I’ll be doing interviews all day like I have been for the last couple weeks,” said DeSantis.

So far, the Governor has chosen just one agency head.

He’s got 24 more to go, as well as dozens, if not hundreds of other jobs to fill.

We also learned The Governor Elect and his wife, and two children will live in the Governor’s mansion.

Rick Scott has maintained his residence in Naples.