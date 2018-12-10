Jury Selection Begins for Murder Trial of Denise Williams

Jury selection began Monday in a nationally watched trial in the State Capitol.

48-year-old Denise Williams is accused of conspiring to murder her husband, first degree murder, and being an accessory after the fact.

Her husband Mike Williams was murdered 18 years ago this month by his best friend who later married his widow.

100 jurors were called Monday.

Judge James Hankinson told them each would have to be interviewed individually.

“It is a case that I know has garnered some publicity, so I’m sure that some of you have heard about it,” said Hankinson. “What we need to do is talk to each of you individually about what you know, that’s going to take a little time for us to work through that, so I’m going to ask that you be patient with us.”

The victims best friend was offered immunity for admitting to the crime, implicating the ex wife, and telling authorities where to find the body.

The widow’s attorney claims his client is not guilty. The trial is expected to last four to five days.