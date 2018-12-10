Wreaths Across America Ceremony Held at State Capitol

For the 10th year in a row, the courtyard at the state Capitol was the site of one of 1,400 Wreaths Across America celebrations Monday.

The annual event aims to remember, honor, and teach people about the sacrifices made by those who have died serving our country.

Master of Ceremonies Scott McPherson says the 50 state event is designed to make it easier for those who can’t visit a national cemetery.

“The 50 state initiative that Wreaths Across America does was designed to augment what they do at all the national cemeteries and what they do at Arlington National Cemetary,” said McPherson. “There are people who can’t make it to a wrath laying ceremony, but they can come to the state capitol and watch the wreath laying ceremony here. And it helps to reinforce the message that those that we lost must always be remembered.”

The event was sponsored by the Leon County School system.