Corcoran Confirmed as Next Education Commissioner

The State Board of Education unanimously approved former House Speaker Richard Corcoran, a polarizing figure in the education realm, as the next Commissioner of Education.

Corcoran was the pick of Governor-Elect Ron DeSantis.

The appointment drew criticism from some education groups, who argued the Board of Education should conduct a nationwide search for a candidate.

“To ensure that you have choice and are in a position of selecting a Commissioner that has the best interest of all of Florida’s children at heart,” said Marie-Claire Leman with Common Ground.

As a member of the Legislature Corcoran advocated school choice, expanding funding for charter and private schools, but the former speaker says he’s committed to supporting all schools.

“I went to elementary school, middle school, high school, and attended community college, and university. All public,” Corcoran told the board.

Corcoran also told the board that he’s never profited from his advocacy for charter schools throughout his tenure in the House.

Corcoran says his agenda mirrors that of the soon to be Governor.

“He’s talked about getting eighty percent of all dollars into the classroom so children benefit,” said Corcoran.

Corcoran also expressed an interest in raising teacher salaries, while continuing efforts to expand charter schools.

Fedrick Ingram, President of the Florida Education Association expressed his concerns.

“Absolutely not what we wanted, nor what we expected,” said Ingram. “We thought the state board would take the leadership position and involve all stakeholders.”

Mid interview Ingram broke away to make an offer for the Commissioner to attend the Union’s meeting on February 1st.

Corcoran agreed, a possible indication the state’s largest teachers union may get a seat at the table, something they say Corcoran never offered as House Speaker.