Jackson County Woman Intends to Sue for False Arrest

A Jackson County Florida Deputy who was fired in early September for allegedly planting evidence remains under investigation.

More than 100 cases he handled have been dismissed and the woman whose arrest sparked the investigation has put the county on notice she intends to sue for false arrest.

Jackson County Sheriffs Deputy Zachery Wester probably regrets stopping Theresa Odom this past February 15th.

Body camera video from the stop shows a white packet in Wester’s left hand.

How the packet got from his hand to the seat of the car is unclear in the video.

He covers it up with a cloth, then moves it.

His hand leaves the frame and Teresa Odom’s purse isn’t visible in the video either.

As he searches her purse, he chuckles at he finds the packet.

State Attorney Glen Hess told us in September that what he saw in the video was clear.

“In those cases in which he was an essential witness, we’ve have taken steps to dismiss those cases,” said Hess.

Now, On Facebook, Teresa Odom posted a letter from her attorney to the county, notifying them of her intent to sue for false arrest.

Odom ’s case is one of at least 119 cases dismissed.

Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts says he waiting for the Department of Law Enforcement to finish its investigation.

“I’d like to get it on and get it resolved because its certainly puts a black eye for all of us and that’s our operation in Jackson County operates,” said Roberts.

Prosecutors are still looking at cases handled by Wester in Liberty county, where he worked before going to Jackson.

The Department of Law Enforcement confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

The State Attorney looking at cases in Liberty County did not respond to our request for information.