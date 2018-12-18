Momentum Growing for Arming Florida Teachers

Support for arming teachers in the classroom is growing among key education officials.

A recent recommendation to expand the Guardian Program by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission has the blessing of the newly chosen Commissioner of Education.

When the State Legislature passed its comprehensive school safety package earlier this year it included a program that allowed some trained school staff, but not teachers to carry a gun on campus.

In a 13-1 vote, the MSD Commission, tasked with investigating the Parkland shooting approved a recommendation asking lawmakers to expand the Guardian Program to include teachers.

“You’ve got to have people that can defend the students, and defend themselves, and defend the staff,” said MSD Commission Chair and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

The State Board of Education approved former House Speaker Richard Corcoran as the new Commissioner of Education Tuesday.

He supported arming teachers during the 2018 session.

Corcoran agrees with expanding the Guardian Program, saying it has been a success so far.

“We have guardians up and down the entire state right now, in the classroom and it’s working tremendously well,” said Corcoran. “So a lot of the hype, a lot of the testimony, we haven’t seen any of it.”

Groups like Mom’s Demand Action say the growing support for arming teachers is alarming.

“There is no evidence that arming teachers will make students any safer,” said Beth DuMond with MDA. “It goes against all the research that shows the presence of guns actually makes children less safe.”

It’s unclear exactly where Governor-Elect Ron DeSantis stands, but while campaigning in March he said teachers with concealed carry permits should be allowed to have their firearms on campus.

So far no bills have been filed for the 2019 session to arm teachers, but anti-gun violence groups say they expect that will change.