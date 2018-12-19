Holiday Disaster Relief Comes to Gadsden County

Hurricane victims in one of Florida’s poorest counties got some relief Wednesday.

The helping hand organized by the local sheriff’s office and charity groups comes just in time for the holidays.

Parts of Gadsden County were ravaged by tornadoes and high winds during Hurricane Michael.

Recovery is far from over, but the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and a coalition of charity groups put together a holiday miracle in the form of five 53-foot trailers full of supplies.

Organizers estimate it’s enough to help between 1,500 and 2,000 people.

Creshonda Price broke into tears after being given an assortment of gift cards at the event.

“They gave me over $100 worth of money. They just blessed my life and now I can get what I need for my house,” said Price.

“It makes us feel really really good and people and plus it’s an opportunity for people to see, you see the negative things with law enforcement, but this is a positive for us,” said Tonja Smith, President of the North West Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, which helped put the event together.

The give away was held in a local elementary school in Gretna.

Hallways were filled with clothing items and outside, pallets full of boxes containing furniture were offered to victims.

Organizers say those items can be some of the hardest to replace after a storm due to their cost, especially in low income communities like this one.

“You want to have a home during the holidays and it’s hard to have a home without furniture,” said Travis Harper, with Delivering Good, which helped transport all of the supplies. “Of course it’s the people that are there, but I think it’s really helping people have a really good holiday and really enjoying the holidays.”

“Truly a blessing,” said Hurricane victim Angela Thompson. “Especially when you don’t have anything and now my grand baby can wake up with his little play pin and I got some nice clothes and everything. It’s a true little blessing to be able to have something.”

Along with the charitable giveaway a FEMA station was also set up at the event to help coordinate housing and other needs for hurricane victims.

While this event won’t get this community completely back on its feet, organizers hope it will at least give residents a glimpse of hope and normalcy heading into the new year.