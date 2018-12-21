A Final Farewell to TK Wetherell

One of Florida’s most colorful politicians in recent times was laid to rest Friday.

TK Wetherell was the Speaker of the Florida House, and the President of Florida State University.

Wetherell lost a 16 year valiant battle with prostrate cancer.

Amazing Grace began the funeral, performed by country star Billy Dean

500 or so paid their respects to Thomas Kent Wetherell, or TK as he liked to be called.

He was a former FSU President, legislator, and someone the current President called tenacious.

“He was an original, authentic and true. A creative problem solver. A clever, more than clever legislator,” said FSU President John Thrasher.

As speaker of the House in 1990, it fell to Wetherell to get to the bottom of a sexual Harassment scandal that happened under a predecessor.

“And I think the most important thing that we’ve learned is to never enter into a secret agreement, to hide the embarrassing truth,” Wetherell said in an address to the House in 1991.

A consummate deal maker, everyone loved TK’s candor.

When asked what the chances the final deal to bring the 1992 Legislative Session to a close would blow up over night, TK simply replied, “Excellent.”

Resulting in a billowing laughter from the capitol press corps.

TK was known for his colorful language, then he’d say, ‘oops just never mind’.

Wayne Wallace was a high school classmate

“He was President of the Senior class, he was captain of the football team,” said Wallace.

On his final day as House Speaker, Wetherell ended the 1992 Legislative Session with the Sine Die Ceremony.

The phrase is Latin for, ‘Without another day’.

“And may you rest in eternal peace,” said Thrasher closing his remarks at Wetherell’s funeral.

Sine Die Mr. Wetherell.

Sunday would have been TK’s 73rd birthday.