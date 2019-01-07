DeSantis Plans Busy First Week

Governor Ron DeSantis officially becomes Florida’s 46th Governor at midnight.

He will be Florida’s youngest Governor in more than a century, and his first week in office is shaping up to be very busy.

At 40, Governor Elect Ron DeSantis is the youngest man to take the oath of office since Park Tramel did it at 36.

He became governor in 1913, seven years before women got the right to vote.

His children, Madison two, and Mason and not quite one, will also be the youngest children to live in the Governor’s mansion since Claude Kirk brought home his son Erik in 1970.

DeSantis signed this oath of office on December 12, which means he’ll become Governor at midnight.

The oath he will take at noon Tuesday is ceremonial.

Amid tight security at a thought leaders luncheon, DeSantis says he’ll travel Wednesday to appoint the first of three Supreme Court Justices.

“The judiciary constantly usurping more and more legislative power over the years,” said DeSantis. “Well, that ends tomorrow, and we will fix that.”

DeSantis also says he will review 70 lame duck appointments made by outgoing Governor Rick Scott, and that he could suspend some local officials like Broward’s Sheriff plus others by the end of the week.

“We’ll definitely have some actions on a number of different fronts. I think you might be surprised at some of the fronts we’re looking at in that respect,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis was non specific on whether he will stop the state’s appeals fighting expanded medical marijuana, but made it clear he won’t stand in the way of the will of voters.

On Friday, DeSantis and the three Cabinet members will meet to discuss the post humous pardon of four black men known as the Groveland Four, accused of raping a white woman in 1949.