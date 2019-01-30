Welcome to

AG Convening Opioid Task Force

January 30th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Attorney General Ashley Moody says Florida is now losing 17 people a day to opioid deaths, up from 14 a day last year.

Moody is convening a statewide task force to push for solutions.

Her plan is to take what is working in parts of the state and replicate success stories statewide.

“We have successes in Palm Beach County. They just announced they saw a forty-one percent reduction in overdose deaths. We are going to use those successes and build them and use economy of scale to duplicate those across the state. That’s the purpose of the task force,” said Moody.

The Attorney General is also continuing to push a lawsuit filed in June by her predecessor that seeks damages from drug makers over what is being called over zealous marketing of opioids.

