Arming Teachers Gaining Support

January 30th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

It appears lawmakers will expand the program to arm and train willing teachers in the coming legislative session.

Support for arming teachers was included in the final report of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglass Commission, even thought many of its members originally opposed the idea.

Senate President Bill Galvano says he will push for expanding the program.

“The Coach Feis guardian program is something that I support,” said Galvano. “I believe the commission, that had a very diverse makeup and had some preconceived notions, especially about that provision, especially after deliberating, have come to a conclusion that typeof program does have value in the system, and I support that recommendation, obviously with the safeguards and training.”

Governor Ron DeSantis also supports allowing teachers who are qualified to carry as the last line of defense against future school shootings.

