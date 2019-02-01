Governor Unveils Largest Budget Proposal in State History

Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing the largest budget in state history.

He says his budget is focused on the environment, education and public safety.

The Governor unveiled the $91.3 billion budget proposal Friday morning.

It’s $2 billion more than the current budget.

“You’re seeing big increases because of the disaster and these are things that we have to obviously tend to,” said DeSantis. “So I think all told this is not a budget that is spending money unnecessarily.”

DeSantis is proposing the state spend $1.7 billion on hurricane recovery.

That would be in addition to $1.9 billion from the Federal Government.

DeSantis following through with a campaign promise, is also recommending $625 million for the environment and to clean Florida’s waterways.

Environmental groups like Florida Conservation Voters are especially excited to see $100 million included for Florida Forever, which would go towards land acquisition.

“Protecting the land on top of it really helps make sure the water gets into the aquifer clean and when it exits through our rivers it’s cleaner,” said Jonathan Webber with Florida Conservation Voters.

The Governor also wants to add almost 600 employees to the Department of Corrections, mostly in positions that would focus on mental health.

Another big change, the Governor is proposing the state dissolve the Agency for State Technology and shift its responsibilities to the Department of Management Services.

The Governor also has ambitious plans for education funding.

DeSatis wants to increase per student funding by $224.

That’s double last year’s increase.

There’s also $100 million for school safety.

DeSantis also announced he intends to overhaul Florida’s Best and Brightest Program, by no longer factoring in college entrance test scores into awarding bonuses.

“Rather than relying on a 20-year-old test score to determine the bonus that may be awarded to a teacher, it could change and be the outcome and effectiveness of that teacher instead,” said Andrea Messina, President of the Florida School Boards Association.

Despite the historically high budget, the Governor’s budget proposal includes more than $335 million in tax cuts.

“Florida being a low tax state I think has been integral to our success and our growth,” said DeSantis.

The cuts come in the form of lowered property taxes and sales tax holidays.