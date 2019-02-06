New Protections For Police K-9’s Clear House Committee

A bill that aims to create harsher penalties for criminals who kill or seriously harm police k-9’s cleared its first House committee Wednesday.

Sponsor Representative Josie Tomkow says the legislation comes in response to a police K-9 named Fang that was killed in Jacksonville late last year.

“He was a 3-year-old bomb detector and patrol dog with the Jacksonville sheriff’s office. Fang was the 98th police dog killed in the line of duty in the past four years across the country and the second police dog killed in our area in four years,” said Tomkow.

Currently the crime is a third degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

If passed, criminals would face up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.