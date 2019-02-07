Coalition Kicks off First Ever Florida Economic Development Week

A coalition of State Colleges and the Florida Economic Development Council want to educate Floridian’s on the importance of economic development.

State Senator Joe Gruters issued a proclamation declaring February 11th through the 15th Florida Economic Development week.

The campaign will focus on raising the public’s awareness of how economic development contributes to the state’s business climate, job growth and quality of life.

“Economic Development in all its various disciplines is vital to Florida’s competitiveness and prosperity. FEDC and our higher education partners believe that as an engine for progress economic development should be recognized through a dedicated week of emphasis,” said FEDC Chair Crystal Stiles.

The coalition put a high emphasis on using State colleges to train and retain skilled workers in the state.