Did one legislator bully another?

A freshman state lawmaker from Broward County has filed a complaint with the House Speaker, accusing another member of bullying, and verbal intimidation. The lawmaker, Anika Omphroy, goes on to say she fears retaliation. The alleged confrontation took place at a Democratic function in Orlando over the weekend. The member she complains about, Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, is openly gay. He says he is stunned by the allegations.

“I can have a reasonable conversations with any Democrat, and Republican, about any issue. Even when we disagree, but I also do so in a professional and respectful manner. And the allegations she’s putting forward are simply not true, but I want to hear from her and I want to hear more about why she feels the way that she feels” says Smith.

The House Speaker has opened a “workplace harassment” investigation. Omphroy did not respond to our inquiries and was not at her office this morning. More than a hundred people were in the room when the incident was said to have occurred. At least one other lawmaker says she saw the interaction and it was not intimidating.