Sean Shaw, Attorney General Candidate, Take Two

More than three point seven million people voted for Democratic Attorney General Candidate Sean Shaw. He championed gun control and worked as a consumer advocate before running. Now he says he’s not going away. Shaw has formed a committee calling itself People over Profits to continue what he started on the campaign.

“We’re still fighting. Just because you lose an election does’t mean you stop believing in in why you ran. And just because I didn’t win an election doesn’t mean those people who voted for and supported me aren’t going to have someone championing these issues. We’re gonna be up here, and that’s what’s this is about” says Shaw.

Shaw tells us he has no plans to run for another office anytime soon.