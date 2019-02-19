New Lawmakers, New Menu for Capitol Restaurant

A restaurant in the shadow of the Capitol has a power menu, with items named after those who govern.

FSU President John Thrasher has a power-bowl salad, several state senators have burgers, as does the Lt. Governor.

The tradition takes place almost every election, but once you are out of office, so goes your name from the menu.

Lt. Governor Jeannette Nunez told us she not had planned to stay in office.

“But that didn’t happen. You know when the governor called me and asked me to join him on the ticket. Here I am and now I have a sandwich named after me, so I guess that’s one of the perks of deciding to come on board with Governor DeSantis,” said Nunez.

“Everybody wants the event for life, the item for life. When you don’t get reelected, or term out, bam. You’re done, so, thank you for being here,” said Andrews Restaurant owner Andy Reiss.

The menu was inspired by a New York deli that names dishes after Broadway plays and actors.