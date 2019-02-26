DeSantis Continues Taking Charge

Governor Ron DeSantis is reshaping state government at a pace unseen in decades in the State Capitol.

He’s rebuilding relationships with lawmakers and pulling back more than 200 appointments made by the previous governor.

In January, DeSantis axed 45 appointments.

Now he’s retracting 169 more.

“I think it’s important for us to be able to take afresh look at all this and make sure we have folks who are working hard to put things in the right direction,” said DeSantis.

All retracted appointments were subject to Senate Confirmation.

Nearly half of all the appointments being pulled were from college of state university boards.

DeSantis admits the reversal is creating some confusion.

“Some will say that when you have been put in, but not confirmed by the Senate, if the Governor pulls you back, you’re still there until someone new gets appointed. Others say you’re off,” said DeSantis.

That leaves the former appointees in limbo.

“So we want to send a signal that look, this is open, we want good people to apply,” said DeSantis.

With the appointment of a new top financial regulator Tuesday, the Governor and Cabinet have replaced all of the agency heads under their shared governance with the exception of the head of the Department of Law Enforcement.

DeSantis has also returned the Governor and Cabinet meetings to short no nonsense state business, like land purchases instead of ceremonial events.

Senate President Bill Galvano says there’s also a new leadership style.

“It feels much more collaborative than it did under the last administration,” said Galvano.

Two months into his administration, the new Governor is still on a honeymoon.

The legislative session, which starts March 5th will challenge the harmony, as policy and the budget clash.