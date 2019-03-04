Tornadoes Destroy 5 Homes in Leon County

Alabama and Georgia bore the brunt of Sunday’s dangerous storms, but families living just a dozen miles east of the state Capitol spent the day digging out from a tornado that struck the Baum Community.

Ten Houses were hit, five of them completely destroyed.

“About ten homes have suffered substantial damage, and about half of those completely destroyed. You saw out here, some of these homes completely taken off the frames,” said Leon County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Shonda Knight.

David Byler was sitting at home when the warning on his phone went off shortly after eight o’clock Sunday night.

“The four of us huddled up inside our pantry, and all hell broke loose,” said Byler. “They say it sounds like a freight train, it sounds like a freight train running over you. The house was shaking. Debris, bug debris hitting the front of the house. The front door flew open, wind rushed through, and all this happened in about forty-five seconds.”

Two people were hospitalized, but no one died.