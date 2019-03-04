Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Paul Tournier
    "The more refined and subtle our minds, the more vulnerable they are."
  • Jean-Paul Sartre
    "Everything has been figured out, except how to live."
  • Horace Walpole
    "The whole secret of life is to be interested in one thing profoundly and in a thousand things well."
  • Lewis Carroll
    "Everything's got a moral, if only you can find it."

Tornadoes Destroy 5 Homes in Leon County

March 4th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Alabama and Georgia bore the brunt of Sunday’s dangerous storms, but families living just a dozen miles east of the state Capitol spent the day digging out from a tornado that struck the Baum Community.

Ten Houses were hit, five of them completely destroyed.

“About ten homes have suffered substantial damage, and about half of those completely destroyed. You saw out here, some of these homes completely taken off the frames,” said Leon County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Shonda Knight.

David Byler was sitting at home when the warning on his phone went off shortly after eight o’clock Sunday night.

“The four of us huddled up inside our pantry, and all hell broke loose,” said Byler. “They say it sounds like a freight train, it sounds like a freight train running over you. The house was shaking. Debris, bug debris hitting the front of the house. The front door flew open, wind rushed through, and all this happened in about forty-five seconds.”

Two people were hospitalized, but no one died.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com