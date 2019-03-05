DeSantis Delivers His First State of the State Address

Governor Ron DeSantis outlined his priorities and urged lawmakers to be bold during his first State of the State address to a joint session of the Florida Legislature, but the next 59 days will test his deal making abilities.

With the daughter and son of one of the Groveland Four, who were pardoned posthumously in January in the gallery, DeSantis congratulated lawmakers for apologizing two years ago.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” said DeSantis.

Then he encouraged lawmakers to be bold.

“I’ve also requested two point five billion dollars over the next four years for water resource projects and for Everglades restoration,” said DeSantis.

The Governor lobbied to end a 14,000 student long waiting list for vouchers.

“Tax credit scholarship students are forty three percent more likely to attend a four year college,” said DeSantis.

He also wants a greater emphasis on vocational education.

“I propose a plan to take Florida from the middle of the pack to number one in workforce education by 2030,” said DeSantis.

The Governor wants to give teachers a bonus, but no pay raise.

“That will reward more than 40,000 teachers with bonuses approaching $10,000,” said DeSantis.

The speech drew praise from some Democrats, something the previous governor seldom got.

“I was happy to hear the things he said on the environment,” said Rep. Joe Geller.

While the Governor is still enjoying a honeymoon with Florida lawmakers, the next 59 days will test that.

On day one, friction is already building with the House over university funding, and the Senate is skeptical when it comes to the Governor’s plans on health care.

Both could derail the good will, but in the end, all three need each other to be successful.

The Governor is also asking lawmakers to protect Florida families by making sure immigrants here illegally don’t go back on the streets after being arrested.

He is supporting legislation that would withhold state funds from cities and counties which engage is sanctuary policies.