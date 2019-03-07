Smokable Medical Marijuana Clears Florida Senate

In a 34 to 4 vote, the Florida Senate has passed a bill allowing smokable medical marijuana.

The passage of the bill comes eight days before a May 15th deadline requested by the Governor.

The bill allows qualified patients to acquire 2.5 ounces of whole flower marijuana every 35 days.

It bans smokable marijuana as an option for those under 18, unless they suffer from a terminal condition and have received a recommendation from two doctors.

Sponsor Senator Jeff Brandes says the legislation reflects the will of the voters.

“This legislation allows for smokable marijuana and I think it accomplishes the will of the voters. I think that’s what our goal here was, was to make sure that we’re focused on accomplishing what the courts have directed and what the voters voted on overwhelmingly,” said Brandes. “And so we’ve been working around the clock with our colleagues in the House, with the Governor’s Office to come up with a consensus product and I think we’ve done that.”

The House now needs to pass the bill before it heads to the Governor’s desk. If it doesn’t, Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to pull the state out of an ongoing lawsuit that would force the Legislature’s hand on the issue.