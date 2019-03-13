Hillsborough Day Celebrated at State Capitol

Pirates, exotic animals and other staples of the Tampa area filled the court yard at the State Capitol this afternoon in celebration of Hillsborough Day.

Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis even made an impromptu appearance with her daughter Madison and grabbed a free cuban sandwich.

Tampa’s newly elected State Senator Janet Cruz says the annual celebration of the Treasure Coast is a chance to put the spotlight on some of the issues facing the area.

“How about transportation? You know, we all have to take a serious look at, we all have to work towards moving people. From the downtown area to USF to Orlando. So I think that’s our initiative. And some storm water that drains well in hurricanes and our preparedness,” said Cruz. “There’s so much to work for here.”

Improving the state’s transportation infrastructure, including the expansion of the Sun Coast Parkway, is at the top of Senate President Bill Galvano’s agenda this legislative session.