Smokable Medical Marijuana Legislation Heads to Governor’s Desk

Legislation that would allow for medical marijuana patients to smoke their medicine cleared the Florida House this afternoon and is now headed to the Governors desk.

The bill puts tight restrictions on access to smokable cannabis for those under 18, requiring the patient to be suffering from a terminal condition and have authorization from their parents and two doctors.

The final vote on the House Floor was 110 in favor and eleven opposed.

Bill Sponsor Rep. Ray Rodrigues told members the final product was better than if the Legislature had chosen to do nothing, and let the Governor drop the state’s appeal of a court ruling that found the ban on smokable unconstitutional.

“If the judicial order is put into effect then we will have smoking of medical marijuana without any of the guidelines that we have placed. And while I don’t think either situation is good I think the situation that results from the passage of this bill is better than the passage that would result if we were not to pass this bill,” said Rodrigues.

The Governor is expected to sign the bill into law quickly.