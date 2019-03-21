Workplace Vaping Ban Clears Senate

With no fanfare and no debate, it took the Florida Senate just 29 seconds this morning to fulfill voters wishes when it comes to banning vaping in the workplace.

“This is the bill implements Amendment nine, adding the vaping ban to existing prohibitions against smoking in indoor work. places,” said Senate sponsor Wilton Simpson.

It passed with unanimous support.

Vaping is permitted in stand alone bars and vape shops.

Violating the ban could land someone a fine of at least $250 up to $750 for a first offense.