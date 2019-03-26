Welcome to

Child Safety Advocates Continue Push For Booster Seat Bill

March 26th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Legislation to increase the age booster seats are required for kids from five to six is in trouble in the state house where lawmakers worry about infringing on parents rights, but Senate Sponsor Keith Perry says he’ll keep trying anyway.

“You know, One is that five-year-olds, six-year-olds, three-year-olds, they don’t have any choice to make decisions.And so what we ant to do is make sure they are protected out on our roadways,” said Perry.

This is the last week of subcommittee hearings in the house and no hearing has been scheduled, but no legislation is ever really dead until the session ends in early May.

