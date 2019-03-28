Welcome to

Looking for Answers to Recent Suicides

March 28th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

After the suicide of two Parkland survivors in as many weeks followed by the death of one of the fathers of a Sandy Hook victim, Governor Ron Desantis and Firsts Lady Casey held a round table this afternoon at the Governor’s Mansion looking for answers.

“Mental health was obviously an issue before that, but I think when you see two suicides like that, you know, we want to bring in stakeholders snd see if there is something being missed. Obviously in the aftermath of Parkland, there was a lot attention on this. But yet we have this so we want to hear from folds and find out what the state can be doing more, what the local communities can be doing more, and try to fight it” says the Governor.

Last week, suicide prevention advocates were in the Capitol, urging the state to do more to prevent what has become the eighth leading cause of death in the state. 

