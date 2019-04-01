Welcome to

8,000 Sign Petition for Universal Background Checks

April 1st, 2019 by Jake Stofan

8,000 signed petitions were derived to the President of the Florida Senate’s Office Monday afternoon.

The petition, spearheaded by Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence, asks the Florida Legislature to consider passing universal criminal background checks in the state.

While the proposal has been criticized by the NRA and Republicans as being over burdensome, Kate Kile with Moms Demand Action disagrees.

“Background checks are not intrusive. They are generally instant for 90% of the people who go through them. We don’t feel that it’s an onerous burden and we know that it’s proven to keep our communities safer,” said Kile.

The legislation has been filed, but not received a single committee hearing.

