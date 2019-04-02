Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis as Chair of the Children and Youth Cabinet.

The First Lady says she’s excited to take on the new position and hopes to increase the visibility of recourses available to children and families.\

“There are great programs out there for these kids to turn their lives around. It’s just, do these people know that they exist? Do they know those resources are there? Do parents know this? If they find their child going down the wrong road, how do we communicate that message to them? So this is really an exiting opportunity,” said Casey DeSantis.

The First Lady says her priority will be to focus on children impacted by the opioid epidemic.