About one hundred students who participated in last year’s march for our lives returned to the Capitol Wednesday as lawmakers in the House postponed legislation to allow teachers to be armed.

Students pressed on with their protest despite the fact it was not heard.

As the first group of protestors arrived at the state capitol, students like Maia Hebron, who attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas at the time of the shooting, were prepared to send their message to lawmakers.

“Teachers should not have the responsibility to shoot a child that is shooting a classroom,” said Hebron.

Later in the day, the school safety bill that would allow classroom teachers to be armed was temporarily postponed.

“I really do wonder if us being here has affected their decision to do it today or not,” said Hebron.

The House Speaker’s Office denies the decision having anything to do with the protest.

Instead blaming it on budget disputes between the House and Senate.

Still, students lined up in front of the House chamber doors, holding pictures of gun violence victims as lawmakers entered.

“Even if they do bring this back later on, our plan is to come back and reinforce our numbers even more and more,” said Maria Oliveria, a UCF student involved with March For Our Lives, Orlando.

Republicans say the resistance from the left is overinflated, since the program is opt-in.

Representative Blaise Ingoglia says the bill is about giving teachers and districts more choices.

“If you had a Navy Seal, who decided to all of the sudden be a teacher,” said Ingoglia. “How can you deny that person the opportunity to be able to protect his or her child?”

However, Rep. Adam Hattersley, a Navy Veteran, says armed teachers would need less than 150 hours of training, arguing it’s not enough to guarantee safety.

“I hope that nothing bad happens, but statistically something may,” said Hattersley.

The House will be in session again on Thursday.

It’s not clear if the school safety legislation will be on the agenda.

The Senate version of the School Safety bill needs to pass one more committee before going to the Chamber floor.