Republicans Defend Bill that Would Overhaul Elections Law

April 3rd, 2019 by Jake Stofan

Republican lawmakers and Supervisors of Elections want to dispel rumors surrounding a comprehensive elections reform bill moving through the Legislature.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Blaise Ingoglia has come under fire from Democrats, who say changes to deadlines for early voting and vote by mail will confuse voters in the 2020 election.

Ingoglia says the changes actually give voters more time to cast a ballot, from 35 to 40 days.

“There is nothing in this bill that is voter suppression at all. This is a thoughtful bill. It is a brainchild, for the lack of a better word , of people who have been involved in elections, both Republican and Democrat to ensure that we do not have any of the mishaps that we’ve seen in the 2018 elections,” said Ingoglia.

Another change made in the bill would extend the time voters can cure mail ballots with mismatched signatures from 5 pm the day of an election to two days after an election.

