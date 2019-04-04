Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Nathaniel Hawthorne
    "A pure hand needs no glove to cover it."
  • Benjamin Disraeli
    "The wisdom of the wise and the experience of the ages are perpetuated by quotations."
  • Leo Buscaglia
    "Worry never robs tomorrow of its sorrow, it only saps today of its joy."
  • Charles Lamb
    "Here cometh April again, and as far as I can see the world hath more fools in it than ever."

Fried Warns of Looming Panhandle Wildfire Disaster

April 4th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says the 650 acre wildfire near Panama City was started by a backyard rubbish fire that got out of hand.

Fried says if not for all the debris still on the ground from Hurricane Michael, the fire would have been significantly smaller.

She says the fire points to greater danger ahead.

“It should not have spread to begin with, but the fact that it started to spread and under normal circumstances without all the timber on the ground, it would have been a couple of hours to put out, five acres. But the fact we have all this fuel on the ground we’re getting 668 acres that are up in fire and forty-eight hours to put it out. And risking twenty to thirty homes in that community,” said Fried.

Nearly $2 billion was lot in timber alone during Hurricane Michael.

Much of it is still on the ground, posing a greater than usual fire danger in the months ahead.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com