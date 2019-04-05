The Florida Legislature is grabbing national headlines over the fines it wants to collect from felons before giving their voting rights back.

In an exclusive interview we sat down for a one on one with Tampa Representative James Grant, who is the sponsor, asking him to respond to the criticism.

Amendment 4, automatically restores felons’ right to vote after they’ve completed their sentence.

Representative Jamie Grant says that includes paying court fees, fines and reparations.

It’s a position that has come under fire in national headlines, with some comparing it to a poll tax.

“I think it not only offends the people who actually lived through a poll tax, who were free men and women who were told because of the color of their skin they had to pay to vote,” said Grant.

Grant says he’s taking the those who pushed the amendment on their word.

In Supreme Court testimony and on the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition’s website, fines, fees and restitution were explained to be part of the sentence.

“You don’t get to go tell one story in the supreme court, tell that same story to voters and then tell a mutually exclusive story when you get to the Legislature and when you don’t like what you’re getting call the person a racist,” said Grant.

Neal Volz, with the coalition has admitted the campaign misspoke.

“Our view is that we’re imperfect people and we’ve made mistakes and we’re willing to acknowledge them,” said Volz in March.

While Representative Grant says his hands are tied by the ballot language and Supreme Court testimony, others argue it’s within the legislatures authority to do more.

“The Legislature can interpret it broadly,” said Human Rights Attorney Mark Schlakman.

Schlakman says the Supreme Court testimony doesn’t outweigh the ballot language, which never mentioned fines fees or restitution.

“It’s an impediment that in all likelihood the Florida voters did not contemplate,” said Schlakman.

Grant’s bill does allow for courts, victims and the Department of Corrections to waive fees, fines and restitution for felons on an individual basis to make them eligible for restoration.

Rep. Grant says it’s almost inevitable that whatever passes this year will be challenged in the courts, but says that isn’t a reason for him to change his position.