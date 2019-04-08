Legislation allowing churches to hire armed security or allow parishioners to carry concealed weapons was postponed by the Senate Criminal Justice Committee today.

The proposal gained momentum after the November 2017 Texas shooting that claimed more than two dozen lives.

Sponsor Dennis Baxley says the measure lets churches decide what best on their property, instead of prohibiting weapons because there is a daycare or school on the property.

“It is very clear to me that one of the most dangerous places would be communities of faith. We are disempowering them from protecting themselves and their congregants. I’ve been concerned about this issue. for a long time,” said Baxley.

There is no word on when or if the bill will be heard.