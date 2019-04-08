A Senate committee has approved legislation requiring notarized parental consent for a minor to have an abortion.

Lawmakers heard from not only Pro Choice advocates, but also a group that supports banning all abortions.

Bonnie Coffey-Cannone is with Abolish Abortion Florida says they are opposing the consent legislation on the thought that accepting any abortion under any circumstance is wrong.

“We are Christians opposed to all abortions. We are in opposition to the parental consent bill because we want it to be amended to become a bill of complete abolition of all abortions in the state of Flordia. We are here because one baby is murdered by abortion every seven and a half minutes in the state of Florida,” said Coffey-Cannone.

Seven out of ten would be teen mothers do talk to their parents, but Pro Choice advocates say the other three cannot reveal their pregnancies for fear of abuse or because of incense.

The bill provides for a judge to allow the abortion under strict circumstances.