Florida Democrats continue to push for tax breaks for working people, arguing the poor need a break more than rich Floridians.

Their idea to give a tax rebate based on the amount people receive in the Federal Earned Income Credit has fallen on deaf ears from the Republican leadership.

Sarah Harness grew up poor and says the income tax return her family go fed them for the summer.

“Whenever we got a tax rebate, that would be how we paid for the things we needed. There was times when we would not have any food in the house until the taxes came around. And we would spend six or seven hundred dollars on the cheapest, most unhealthy food so we could make it through summer. This is the reality for many Americans, and its absolutely upsetting,” said Harness.

29 other states have some form of tax rebates for the poor.

Under Flordia Democrats’ plan, individuals would receive an amount equal to ten percent of their federal tax credit.