Lawmakers at the State Capitol are celebrating the importance of STEM and technology in the state today.

Booths showing off some of the latest and greatest in technology like flight simulators and virtual reality were displayed throughout two floors of the Capitol.

James Taylor, CEO of the Florida Technology Council says Florida is home to 27,000 tech companies, but finding Florida residents to fill open positions has been a challenge.

“And it costs a great deal of money bring someone to Texas or California or Michigan or another state and bring them here and we shouldn’t have to do that. We simply need to have STEM education be taught in a way that students can step into those jobs and I am happy to say we are headed down that path now,” said Taylor.

Keeping with the theme of technology, lawmakers today heard bills that aim to regulate driverless cars and expand Telehealth services in the state.