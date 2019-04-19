Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Robert H. Schuller
    "It is difficult to say what is impossible, for the dream of yesterday is the hope of today and the reality of tomorrow."
  • Oscar Wilde
    "Experience is simply the name we give our mistakes."
  • Benjamin Franklin
    "A penny saved is a penny earned."
  • P. J. O'Rourke
    "The mystery of government is not how Washington works but how to make it stop."

Hurricane Michael Upgraded to Cat. 5 By NOAA

April 19th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Friday that Hurricane Michael has officially been upgraded to a Category Five storm.

NOAA found the Hurricane had average sustained winds of 160 miles per hour, exceeding the baseline for a cat five storm by three miles an hour.

State Senator Bill Montford represents counties impacted by the storm.

He hopes the announcement will help the state secure Federal relief dollars.

“Keep in mind, if I’m not mistaken there’s only been four Hurricane 5’s that’s ever hit the United States and it hit a very pristine, very unique part of our state. So again, this validates what we’ve been saying all along and hopefully this will spur Congress to do their job,” said Montford.

Senator Montford is sponsoring the State Legislature’s Hurricane relief package. He says negotiations for how much the state will be able to spend on panhandle recovery will begin next week.

 

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com