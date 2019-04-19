The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Friday that Hurricane Michael has officially been upgraded to a Category Five storm.

NOAA found the Hurricane had average sustained winds of 160 miles per hour, exceeding the baseline for a cat five storm by three miles an hour.

State Senator Bill Montford represents counties impacted by the storm.

He hopes the announcement will help the state secure Federal relief dollars.

“Keep in mind, if I’m not mistaken there’s only been four Hurricane 5’s that’s ever hit the United States and it hit a very pristine, very unique part of our state. So again, this validates what we’ve been saying all along and hopefully this will spur Congress to do their job,” said Montford.

Senator Montford is sponsoring the State Legislature’s Hurricane relief package. He says negotiations for how much the state will be able to spend on panhandle recovery will begin next week.