Law Enforcement Runs in support of Special OlympicsApril 23rd, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda
Hundreds of law enforcement officers ran down the main street of the State Capitol Tuesday, carrying the torch for the 36th Special Olympics.
So far, more than $3 million was donated by Publix for this year’s games.
29-year-old Kami Downey has competed for 21 years.
“Special Olympics inspires all of us to try harder, play harder, be fit, eat healthy, have a good attitude. Cheer on our friends. And meet new people. It’s great,” said Downey.
The 2019 games will be held in the summer at the ESPN complex near Orlando.
