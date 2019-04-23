Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • James Thurber
    "It is better to know some of the questions than all of the answers."
  • Donald Cargill
    "This is the most joyful day that ever I saw in my pilgrimage on earth."
  • Janine di Giovanni
    "Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life."
  • Robert H. Schuller
    "It is difficult to say what is impossible, for the dream of yesterday is the hope of today and the reality of tomorrow."

Moody Defends Opioid Transparency Legislation

April 23rd, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

The Florida Senate is refusing to hear legislation that would provide the age, county, and zip code of patients prescribed opioids to the Attorney Generals Office.

Attorney General Ashley Moody says she the information will shave years off a lawsuit she has filed against several pharmacies and opioid makers, and cost millions if she had to seek depositions to get the information.

Moody says she was surprised and disappointed the bill was not taken up, and blames it on misinformation.

“Privacy is not an issue,” said Moody. “I think some of the concerns voiced were that someone could identify a specify person, but the likelihood, according to our experts, of being able to link up an identification number with a patient from the information we receive is about the same as someone being struck by a meteor.”

Moody says she is working with Senators and House members to get the bill heard in the Senate.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com