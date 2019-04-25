Welcome to

Cabinet Members Call on Congress for Hurricane Michael Relief

April 25th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

It’s been just over six months since since Hurricane Michael hit the Florida panhandle, and state leaders say many are still living in tents.

Florida’s Cabinet members sent letters to congressional leaders calling the delay in Federal Disaster assistance Thursday.

In the letters they ask why the Florida Panhandle has been forgotten.

“It’s been 200 days since landfall and we have seen no action on behalf of Washington,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. “Relief packages for Hurricanes Andrew, Katrina and Sandy took a fraction of the time from what we are seeing here. Funding must be immediately passed and sent immediately. This is why we sent the letters we sent today.”

The letters also encourage Congressional leaders to visit the panhandle, saying they will see people who are strong and resilient, but who are fed up with being stuck in the middle of a partisan fight.

