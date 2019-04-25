The Florida House has approved a bill that would require Florida schools teach kids about human trafficking as part of health courses.

Florida has the third highest number of reported cases of human trafficking in the nation.

Sponsor Rep. Patricia Williams says teaching students what human trafficking is and how to identify the signs of human trafficking will better equip them to avoid falling victim themselves.

“If we can get this information in our school systems, to inform the students of the monsters that are out there, it is our duty to do so,” said Williams.

The legislation still has to pass one more committee in the Senate before it heads to the floor.