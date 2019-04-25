Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Elbert Hubbard
    "He has achieved success who has worked well, laughed often, and loved much."
  • Mahatma Gandhi
    "Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress."
  • William Shakespeare
    "Sweet mercy is nobility's true badge."
  • James Thurber
    "It is better to know some of the questions than all of the answers."

Human Trafficking Education Passes House

April 25th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

The Florida House has approved a bill that would require Florida schools teach kids about human trafficking as part of health courses.

Florida has the third highest number of reported cases of human trafficking in the nation.

Sponsor Rep. Patricia Williams says teaching students what human trafficking is and how to identify the signs of human trafficking will better equip them to avoid falling victim themselves.

“If we can get this information in our school systems, to inform the students of the monsters that are out there, it is our duty to do so,” said Williams.

The legislation still has to pass one more committee in the Senate before it heads to the floor.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com