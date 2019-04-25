Protesters greeted state Senators outside the entrances to their chamber Thursday.

They’re unhappy about legislation prohibiting Sanctuary cities.

The Senate spent some time debating it throughout the afternoon, but postponed a vote.

The House version calls for fines for officials who don’t cooperate with immigration officials, but the Senate sponsor wants to give more power to the Governor.

“In my amendment which I filed yesterday to give the Governor some authority over this process to make sure he continues to do his job as Governor and remove elected officials who aren’t doing their job. And I think it’s common sense and worthwhile. And I think it will bring us closer to where we need to be to make sure we get the House to pass it,” said Senator Joe Gruters.

An estimated 800,000 undocumented immigrants are believed to be in the state.

The legislation could impact about 4,600 who are being held in jails or state prisons.