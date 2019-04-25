The Florida Senate has approved legislation creating a new voucher program for eighteen thousand low income students.

The package also revamps a much criticized bonus program.

Supporters call it historic while opponents say it’s unconstitutional.

Right now there are just over a 100,000 students receiving tax credit scholarships.

It’s money that never comes into the State Treasury, but is paid for by corporations who offset their state tax obligation.

“There is nobody who cares more about my kids than I do,” said Senator Kelli Stargil, sponsor of the Education package.

Now lawmakers are creating what they call Family Empowerment Scholarships.

That would put state money directly into the hands of parents to pay for private school tuition for 18,000 more students.

“It’s almost a deliberate attempt to close our traditional public schools,” said Senate Minority leader Audrey Gibson.

State Senator Gary Farmer says it resembles the state’s very first voucher program.

“Our Supreme Court ruled that those vouchers, those scholarships, we’re unconstitutional,” said Farmer.

But Senator Dennis Baxley says the vouchers are about one thing.

“This bill is about freedom. Its about personalization,” said Baxley.

The legislation also changes the Best and Brightest program that awards bonuses based on how teachers scored on their college entrance exam.

Instead $300 million will go to attract, reward, and retain teachers based their effectiveness and on a schools performance.

“This bill addresses the teacher shortage,” said Stargil.

The twenty 23-17 vote in favor of the bill was strictly along party lines.

“I would say this could end up being historic legislation,” said Senator Manny Diaz.

However, it also will likely be challenged in court.

Voucher supporters argue that recipients actually cost the state less than students attending public school.

Most recipients receive just under $7,000 dollars a year, but the state spends about $10,000 a year on public school students.