Floridians are one step closer to getting cheaper prescription drugs from other countries.

The Florida Senate defeated amendments that would have restricted who could buy the foreign drugs Friday.

The amendment sought to protect the states most vulnerable and prisoners who have no choice where their drugs originate, but sponsor Senator Aaron Bean of Fernandina Beach told fellow members the legislation requires any imported prescription to come from a country that cooperates with US inspectors.

“Part of our track and trace safety program is to only engage with countries that we only have agreements with. Agreements that let us come. Our inspectors can go to the manufacturing plants and take a tour and investigate and test. And all of our programs have, as I mentioned with the previous amendment, have a rigorous testing program in place,” said Bean.

The legislation is ready for a final vote early next week.

The program is a top priority of the Governor and AARP.