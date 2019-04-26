Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Elbert Hubbard
    "He has achieved success who has worked well, laughed often, and loved much."
  • Mahatma Gandhi
    "Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress."
  • William Shakespeare
    "Sweet mercy is nobility's true badge."
  • James Thurber
    "It is better to know some of the questions than all of the answers."

Canadian Drugs Poised for Final Vote in Senate

April 26th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Floridians are one step closer to getting cheaper prescription drugs from other countries.

The Florida Senate defeated amendments that would have restricted who could buy the foreign drugs Friday.

The amendment sought to protect the states most vulnerable and prisoners who have no choice where their drugs originate, but sponsor Senator Aaron Bean of Fernandina Beach told fellow members the legislation requires any imported prescription to come from a country that cooperates with US inspectors.

“Part of our track and trace safety program is to only engage with countries that we only have agreements with. Agreements that let us come. Our inspectors can go to the manufacturing plants and take a tour and investigate and test. And all of our programs have, as I mentioned with the previous amendment, have a rigorous testing program in place,” said Bean.

The legislation is ready for a final vote early next week.

The program is a top priority of the Governor and AARP.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com