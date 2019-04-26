When is a 24 to 16 vote not enough to pass a bill?

When it’s a bill adding a new exemption to the public records law.

New exemptions require a two thirds vote.

The legislation in question would have taken voters email addresses and phone numbers out of public view for average citizens, but not for candidates or political parties.

Republican Rob Bradley thought the double standard was going too far.

“Grounded in our public records laws is the idea that if you want to ask for a record and you have the right to have it, you don’t have to sit their and explain to the government official why you need it. I fell like was are going down a road that is dangerous when it comes to public records, so for that reason I am respectfully not going to support this proposal,” said Bradley.

A two thirds margin in the 40 member Senate would have required 27 votes to pass.