The Florida Senate passed legislation calling on the Federal Government to allow the state to import lower cost prescription drugs directly from other countries Monday.

It comes following a new poll by AARP that shows 70 percent of seniors support the idea.

It also comes on the heels of a $6 million ad buy against the bill.

Dave Bruns with AARP is hopeful consumers will see real change soon.

“This is sending shock waves through the pharmaceutical industry,” said Bruns. “As you can see from the very heavy spending they have been doing on their ends to try and stop this bill. As the Governor said the other day, they wouldn’t be doing that if this wasn’t a meaningful piece of legislation and we are one hundred percent behind it and we think this can really act to lower prescription drug prices. This is landmark piece of legislation.”

If approved by the House and signed by the Governor, the Federal Government would also have to okay the plan, something it hasn’t done since the law was passed 16 years ago.