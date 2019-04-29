163 police officers lost their lives across the nation in 2018.

Florida’s top elected officials honored officers in the state that made the ultimate sacrifice Monday morning.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state marched on to the Capitol grounds.

They came to remember the 11 Florida officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2018.

“You’re taking an oath and dedicating yourselves to serving and protecting others, even at the expense of your own safety and indeed your own life,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Sergeant Carla Kmiotek was one of the first officers on the scene at the Parkland shooting.

It was the sacrifice of her own father that inspired her law enforcement career.

“To the families that are here, know that you have an extended family. We’re part of an unfortunate, but honorable bond,” said Kmiotek.

Families of fallen officers placed a red rose on memorial made of white roses in the shape of the state,

Each flower symbolized the one they lost.

As families placed their roses many were overcome with emotion.

The names of officers who lost their lives last year are now inscribed on the Law Enforcement Memorial in the State Capitol Courtyard.

They join the names of more than 800 fallen officers already engraved on the memorial.

A volley of three broke the silence before a rendition of Amazing Grace filled the courtyard, played by weeping bag pipes.

Florida’s top cop, Attorney General Ashley Moody, says holding the ceremony on the last week of the legislative session serves as an important reminder to lawmakers.

“Laws are being ironed out and people are coming together and trying to do what’s best for the state of Florida,” said Moody. “But if you think about it, if we did not have the men and women that are willing to step up and enforce those laws they would just be words on a paper.”

Last year, the Legislature approved PTSD coverage for first responders.

This year, stiffer penalties for killing police K-9s was signed into law.