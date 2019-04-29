Florida lawmakers had hoped to create a registry for pimps and johns involved in prostitution and require hospitality staff and law enforcement be trained to identify human trafficking, but time is running out in the legislative session to pass a bill.

The House a approved a significantly altered version of the bill that removed the prostitution registry and hospitality training, replacing it with new restrictions of massage parlors and continued education for law enforcement on human trafficking.

The Senate version is far apart and stuck in its last committee stop, but House sponsor Heather Fitzenhagen remains optimistic a deal can be struck.

“The registry I think had some privacy issues that we really couldn’t get comfortable with so we’re going to have to find another way to address the johns and pimps, which I think we did with the amendment from Rep. Overdorf that’s in my bill that has penalties for solicitation,” said Fitzenhagen.

The legislative session is scheduled to end Friday, but lawmakers could go into overtime if they don’t release their annual budget by midnight Tuesday.