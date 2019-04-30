Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • William Arthur Ward
    "Forgiveness is a funny thing. It warms the heart and cools the sting."
  • A. C. Benson
    "People seldom refuse help, if one offers it in the right way."
  • e. e. cummings
    "I imagine that yes is the only living thing."
  • Daniel Webster
    "How little do they see what really is, who frame their hasty judgment upon that which seems."

Andrew’s Law Headed to Governor’s Desk

April 30th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida’s tough new anti-hazing law will be called “Andrew’s law” in memory of an FSU Student, Andrew Coffey, who died following an off campus fraternity hazing event.

Coffey was forced to drink an entire bottle of bourbon.

Frat brothers left him to die and were at first reluctant to call for help when he was found dead.

The new legislation provides immunity to the first person who calls for help and it allows someone who organized a hazing but didn’t attend it to also be charged.

“And to make it known that hazing is completely unacceptable, and there will be consequences when you are found guilty of hazing,” said Rep. Susan Valdez.

The Coffey family has testified on behalf of the legislation and believes if it had been the law in 2017, their son might still be alive.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com