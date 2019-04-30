Florida’s tough new anti-hazing law will be called “Andrew’s law” in memory of an FSU Student, Andrew Coffey, who died following an off campus fraternity hazing event.

Coffey was forced to drink an entire bottle of bourbon.

Frat brothers left him to die and were at first reluctant to call for help when he was found dead.

The new legislation provides immunity to the first person who calls for help and it allows someone who organized a hazing but didn’t attend it to also be charged.

“And to make it known that hazing is completely unacceptable, and there will be consequences when you are found guilty of hazing,” said Rep. Susan Valdez.

The Coffey family has testified on behalf of the legislation and believes if it had been the law in 2017, their son might still be alive.