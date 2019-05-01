Welcome to

Lottery Warnings Cut Short by Senate

May 1st, 2019 by Jake Stofan

The Florida Senate has made some changes and is now ready to vote on a bill that would require lottery tickets to include a warning label informing players of the addictiveness of gambling.

The warning was originally 26 words long, but now would simply state “WARNING: LOTTERY GAMES MAY BE ADDICTIVE” or “PLAY RESPONSIBLY.”

Senate Sponsor Rob Bradley says the label will hopefully make people think twice before plying the games, particularly if they can’t afford it.

“You have people who can’t afford to play the lottery, playing the lottery and we want to make sure that they are making good decisions, not bad decisions for their family,” said Bradley.

The Senate also removed language from the bill that dealt with prohibiting electronic sale of lottery tickets.

